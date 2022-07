SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is looking like an absolutely fantastic day! Highs will be in the 80s around most of the region with low humidity and light wind. Storm chances will build in for southwestern South Dakota and some of those storms could become severe. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather in southwestern South Dakota for Friday (a level 2 out of 5). Most of those storms will avoid the immediate area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO