Thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks seized from motorists crossing into Massachusetts

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks from several motorists who crossed into the Bay State after making out-of-state purchases over the weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

From Friday night to Sunday, 18 people were issued summons to appear in court to face charges of illegal possession of fireworks after troopers conducted a number of traffic stops and uncovered thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks, according to state police.

Troopers seized about 425 items valued at about $8,000 on Friday, 654 items with a value of more than $10,000 on Saturday, and another 501 items worth more than $10,000 on Sunday.

Among the items seized were aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers, and Roman candles, among other types.

All seized fireworks were documented and secured for eventual destruction.

The fireworks interdiction efforts are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

