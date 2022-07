Last fall I announced that I would not be seeking a 2nd term as McCracken County Sheriff. At that time Chief Deputy Ryan Norman announced that he would seek and run for the seat and received my full endorsement. McCracken County citizens clearly spoke on May 17 of this year resulting in Chief Deputy Norman receiving over 87% of the votes. All pertinent deadlines have passed for anyone seeking this office and no one else can be on the official voting ballot in the November 2022 general election. Essentially, Chief Deputy Norman is the McCracken County sheriff-elect and is slated to be sworn in January 2023 as the next McCracken County Sheriff.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO