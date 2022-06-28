Missing teenager near Conway found safe

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Mullins, according to Tammy Erwin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Erwin said one person hurt in the shooting “appears to be life-threatening.“. She added the exact whereabouts of the shooting is still being investigated.
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Police are on the lookout for a missing woman and someone they believe may be holding her against her will, one South Carolina department announced on Saturday. Lake City Police shared a statement late Saturday morning suggesting that they were looking for 19-year-old Comonte Evans....
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been killed in a shooting Saturday night on Crowley Drive in the Oak Grove area of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said they have a person of interest. It’s not clear if that person is in...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon. Officers were called just before noon to the Manna House, which is a soup kitchen located at Oak and Jarrott streets. Police said they found one man dead at the scene. Officers also detained...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it plans to have 90 officers working each night during the Fourth of July weekend, including extra staffing on the beach. “We anticipate people are going to celebrate this weekend, but we want them to celebrate smart,” said MBPD...
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A fight outside the Manna House at the corner of East Oak Street and Jarrott Street in Florence has led to a shooting that has killed a man, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said that one person has been...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are hoping an autopsy will shed light on the death of a woman Wednesday night in the Oak Grove community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said autopsy results should be back sometime Friday. The Dillon County Sheriff's...
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) just after 6 a.m. Saturday in a crash that hurt a Lumberton police officer on Starlite Drive near Lumberton, according to Sgt. Atlas McVicker with North Carolina Highway Patrol. McVicker said the officer suffered a...
MYRTLE BEACH — After the recent death of a Myrtle Beach man, alligator-related attacks and deaths have drawn national attention. Although alligator-related incidents are very rare in South Carolina, state wildlife officials still urge the public to maintain caution when coming into potential contact with one. Since 2000, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A member of Myrtle Beach City Council was recently cited for reckless driving, according to public records. Online records from the South Carolina Public Index and Myrtle Beach Police Department show John Krajc was given a ticket Wednesday. He’s served on the city council since being elected in 2019.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Steven Jacquell Caldwell, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal possession of financial transaction […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog died from heat-related internal injuries after police said he or she was left in a hot car near Myrtle Beach. Officials said on Sunday officers responded to a dog trapped in a hot parked car at the outlets on Factory Store Boulevard outside of Myrtle Beach.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with murdering a woman in her Socastee home nearly two months ago. Jail records show Charles Murphy Jr. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday night on a murder charge. An...
PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities said that he robbed a person at gunpoint, carried them away from the scene, stole their vehicle and then took more than $10,000 in property from their home. Wayne Eugene Bain, of Pamplico, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed robbery, […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials confirmed that a crash that happened Friday morning was deadly. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Kamiyah Belvin from Henderson, died of injuries she sustained in a vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on Highway 31 near Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple faces child neglect charges after investigators said their children both tested positive for drugs. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Allison Gaskins used drugs during her pregnancy and her newborn tested positive for cannabinoids at birth. Authorities also said that Tyler...
Florence Police have identified a person wanted for questioning after a gun was fired inside of the Magnolia Mall. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on June 18th and police have not said whether or not anyone was hurt in the incident. Police posted surveillance photos of the man wanted for questioning to their Facebook page yesterday and with the help of the public, he was identified and taken in for questioning. They have not released any charges.
Washington county Sheriff's investigators want to know who apparently ambushed a Leland man and shot him inside his car. Investigators say retired farmer Ben Walker was returning home from a local restaurant, when the incident took place. They say Walker was shot in his car. Right now, investigators aren't saying...
