Missing teenager near Conway found safe

Florence Police have identified a person wanted for questioning after a gun was fired inside of the Magnolia Mall. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on June 18th and police have not said whether or not anyone was hurt in the incident. Police posted surveillance photos of the man wanted for questioning to their Facebook page yesterday and with the help of the public, he was identified and taken in for questioning. They have not released any charges.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO