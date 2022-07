Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. One of the most memorable moments in my life was the first time I laid eyes upon the historic little town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. As I wound my way down the side of a mountain with the sheer cliff face on one side and the raging Lehigh River on the other, I remember seeing the mass of train tracks coursing through the heart of the town like arteries. The Saint Marks church steeple towered above the tree-lined Main Street. I felt like I was finally home.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO