Paso Robles, CA

Hot weather aids pavement improvement work

By News Staff
 4 days ago
On the pavement Monday afternoon, temperature may have reached 112-115 degrees

– Monday’s 108-degree weather aided the efforts of a pavement and painting crew from Arroyo Grande reconditioning the parking lot at Smart and Final in Paso Robles.

Half of the Smart and Final parking lot on Spring Street and 21st was roped off so the workers could apply two coats of sealant. After the first dried, the second was applied. Early Monday afternoon they striped the parking lanes and other parking designs on the pavement. On the pavement Monday afternoon, the temperature may have reached 112-115 degrees.

“Last week, we did a parking lot in Pismo Beach, and it went much more slowly. It was overcast, and it took much longer for the sealant and paint to dry. This hot weather is great,” said a worker.

Tuesday, the north half of the parking lot will be roped off, and that section will be treated and painted.

Because of the hot weather, a job that may have taken 3-4 days at the coast may be completed in two.

