Community Lighthouse Project solar power initiative launching Monday

By Heath Allen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans alongside churches and nonprofits will launch a new solar power initiative called the Community Lighthouse Project on Tuesday. The project has groups come...

Mandeville Safe Haven Crisis Center temporarily closed

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Safe Haven Crisis Receiving Center in Mandeville is temporarily closed starting Friday. The center receives patients suffering from a mental health crisis instead of hospitals and sheriff's offices. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper issued a statement earlier this week explaining that the Start Corporation...
Slidell, Kenner inauguration ceremonies Friday

KENNER, La. — City leaders in Slidell and Kenner will take their oath of office Friday during two inauguration ceremonies. The city of Slidell is holding its inauguration ceremony at the Municipal Auditorium on Second Street. The public is invited. Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer, members of the Slidell City...
New owner of historic home has been trying for years to demolish it. With the council’s reluctant OK, now he can.

The City Council voted Thursday to allow the demolition of a century-old house in the Uptown historic district, while mandating that the owner retain or restore the façade. It was the fifth demolition request for 1230 Webster St. since 2019, after it was put on the market and eventually sold to an Alabama couple. Some requests were withdrawn, others denied.
Where to find the cheapest gas in New Orleans

Gas prices are soaring across the United States, and the impact is being felt here in New Orleans. The price of regular gasoline for most of Louisiana is above $4 a gallon again. During the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by...
Appeals court won't block new health facilities for jail

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court has upheld an order that the city of New Orleans build new facilities for people jailed with mental health and medical needs. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration had appealed U.S. District Judge Lance Africk’s order. The jail is under court oversight...
Essence Festival of Culture begins in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans as thousands converge for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. The multiday event begins with a Thursday performance by comedian Kevin Hart, followed...
Latoya Cantrell
Storms, Flash Flooding Potential & Heat

NEW ORLEANS — Storms cells with rain rates of 1-2: inches have spurred a Flash Flood Warning until 3:45 Pm this afternoon. 70% chance of showers and storms into late evening. LOCAL FORECAST:. Hot and Humid with seasonal average temperatures 86-91° (91° Avg, New Orleans). Breezy at times as...
NOPD investigating homicide in the Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Monday morning in the Central Business District on the 1400 block of Iberville Street. Initial reports show a female sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the local hospital via EMS and...
#To The Lighthouse
As officers flee New Orleans Police Department in droves, few apply to replace them

When the pandemic struck New Orleans in 2020 and City Hall shut down, widespread recruiting for police officers also went on hiatus. A social media campaign to find new cadets seemed like a waste if applicants couldn’t take the in-person civil service test or enter a police academy with limited seating, said Melanie Talia, president of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.
an17.com

Five New Orleans carjacking suspects found in ride-share driver's vehicle

Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans, this past Tuesday. Slidell Police were alerted by the New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022), that a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander was possibly in the Slidell area. Earlier that same morning, the stolen Toyota Highlander was carjacked from an Uber driver, who was shot and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants of the vehicle were considered to be armed and dangerous.
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating carjacking in Old Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was carjacked in old Metairie Wednesday night. According to Jefferson Parish Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, a man was carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for a stoplight at Orpheum Street and Metairie Road. Rivarde said the...
NOPD investigating carjacking on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday morning on Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a person was carjacked around 4:21 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say two men approached the victim as they backed into a parking...
Former Vicksburg resident Cassandra Jones killed in New Orleans on Monday

Former Vicksburg resident Cassandra Jones was shot and killed in New Orleans on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Iberville Street. The incident is reported to have been caught on camera. 32-year-old BJ Brown is wanted by New Orleans Police Department in connection with...

