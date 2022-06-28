ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enerpac Tool Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enerpac Tool Group EPAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $8.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.13 0.21 0.24 0.18

EPS Actual 0.14 0.16 0.19 0.28

Revenue Estimate 128.23M 141.72M 150.48M 137.44M

Revenue Actual 136.60M 130.90M 145.43M 143.15M

To track all earnings releases for Enerpac Tool Group visit their earnings calendar here.

