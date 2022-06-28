ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami gunman who went on racist tirade banned from pretending to be a Navy SEAL

By David Ovalle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Joseph Fucheck, a white Miami man who pointed a gun at a Black homeowner and hurled a racial slur, has pleaded guilty, accepted probation and will have to complete the usual array of conditions, such as mental-health counseling, substance abuse treatment and staying away from the victim.

But there’s one unusual requirement: He’s banned from pretending to be a military or police man.

The reason: Fucheck, 60, had for years been posing as a former police SWAT leader and Navy SEAL, donning a bogus military uniform, bragging about his supposed medals for valor, even getting free drinks. “Damn right, I carry a gun because I’m a 35-year former Navy SEAL! Go look at my Purple Heart!” he yelled during the June 2020 incident .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfdaP_0gOLVBN400
Miami’s Joseph Fucheck, seen posing in a Navy uniform, never served in the U.S. military. - Don Shipley

The plea deal, struck on Monday, concludes the case against Fucheck, whose racist tirade was captured on camera and led to his arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice. The criminal charge was enhanced under Florida’s “hate-crime” law, which stiffens the penalties and makes the crime punishable by 15 years in prison.

Under the plea deal, he’ll spend three years on probation. On Monday, Fucheck apologized to the victim, Dwayne Wynn, for the “unprovoked, unwarranted, and senseless attack.”

“You did not deserve that and it will not happen again,” Fucheck said.

Wynn approved of the plea deal. A civil lawsuit is expected to settle soon.

Fucheck’s arrest happened at a time when race relations in the United States had become increasingly tense after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes

Wynn was chatting at his neighbor’s house when he saw Fucheck pull up, put a small advertising card in his mailbox and drive away. Wynn walked over and took the card out — Fucheck returned seconds later and began a “profanity laced rant,” accusing Wynn of not living at the house and stealing his advertisement, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant said that Fucheck lunged at Wynn, demanding the return of the card and pointing his pistol. After the man lowered the weapon, Wynn began recording the tirade with his phone. The video shows that Fucheck called Wynn a derogatory name for gay people and then the n-word before driving off.

Investigator soon learned Fucheck had a penchant for posing as a veteran.

Detectives found that supposed Purple Heart when they raided Fucheck’s Miami apartment, along with Navy certificates, dress uniforms and even portrait photos of Fucheck decked out like an admiral in front of an American flag. A real retired Navy SEAL, who tried confronting Fucheck a few years ago about his long-running scam told the Miami Herald that the man’s bogus dress uniform was a “total and complete mess.”

His own daughter also told the Herald that Fucheck never served in the military and created a shrine to his fake military service in his home, complete with folded-up American flag. “He’s a narcissist,” she said. “He just has to be the center of attention.”

The plea deal was accepted by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laura Cruz. Fucheck was defended by lawyer Scott Kottler, and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Khalil Quinan.

Comments / 14

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Complex

White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
SANFORD, FL
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Navy Seal
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six members of Special Olympics team go missing in Florida, police say

Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida, said police officials.They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.Foul play is not suspected, according to the release. The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
957
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy