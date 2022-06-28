ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct Mini: Biggest Announcements And Games

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The Nintendo Direct Mini has premiered, and you can watch it below. The 25-minute broadcast is packed with news, which you can catch up on through the links below--the biggest announcement of the bunch is that three Persona games are coming to Switch, starting with Persona 5 Royal later this...

Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals: Early Discounts Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The annual sales event is scheduled for July 12-13. Prime Day 2022 will bring deals on millions of products. Seriously. Last year, there were discounts on more than two million products across practically every category imaginable. And that's not even counting the many thousands of deals at competing retailers as part of anti-Prime Day sales. Though we won't see the bulk of Prime Day 2022 deals until the week of the actual sale, there are already some great discounts available now. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day 2022 deals.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Every Free Game Available For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Doom Is Now Playable At A McDonald's Order Kiosk (Update)

Update: Looks like you won't be able to grab a Big Mac and a quick round of Doom, as the image below appears to be a case of some expert photoshop. As spotted by Futurism and Galactic Furball on Twitter, the original image is of a McDonald's kiosk that was dealing with the blue screen of death instead of demons.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Money In The Back 2022 Results, Review, And Live Match Updates

This July, WWE is getting two PPVs, and both of them are noteworthy events. First up is Money in the Bank--with Summerslam coming at the end of the month. At this year's MITB, there will be numerous championship matches and two ladder matches that will be must-see attractions for WWE fans. Check out the live results for the show, the Kickoff Show, and a review as the matches happen below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four More Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced another slate of games for its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, this time filling out more of the Genesis catalog that that's included as part of the Expansion Pack. Those include a compilation of Mega Man games, a stylized brawler, and a game best known for its memes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Start The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion adding more story, monsters, and gear to the base game, is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new expansion includes a new locale, new story quests, and a bunch of monsters from throughout the Monster Hunter series. Sunbreak takes place after the base game of Monster Hunter Rise so there are a few prerequisites to start the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Latest Apex Patch Fixes Loba, But Breaks Legend Abilities

Respawn Entertainment released a massive update for Apex Legends this week, but it appears the patch may have caused more problems than it solved. The patch--which was released with no patch notes beyond a vague mention of "stability improvements"--appears to have fixed the issues with Loba's tactical, which had been broken for nearly 50 days. The latest update was likely also intended to address the input lag issue that had been plaguing Xbox players since the 13.1 patch was released last week.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

Sign In to follow. Follow Parasite Pack, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory. Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. $28. The wired PowerA...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All The Story You Need To Know To Understand Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted

Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is working through a compelling, character-driven story, one that dives into the personal traumas of some of the game's major characters as they try to deal with the new threat presented by Calus and the Derelict Leviathan. Like the best of Destiny 2's recent stories, it relies heavily on player knowledge from past seasons and expansions.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 14's August Patch Adds Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.2 will drop in late August and will include the highly anticipated Island Sanctuary feature. In a new live letter, the FFXIV devs revealed more about what activities players can expect. Island Sanctuary is like a mini-farming sim within FFXIV. Players can create buildings, take care...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Expansion Launches On July 20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's next DLC will launch on July 20 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, bringing a familiar hero to the Team Ninja game. Available to owners of the season pass, Trials of the Dragon King adds new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a category of equipment to experiment with, as well as new areas, stories, and challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cuphead DLC: How To Get All Coins

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course brings three new weapons and a trio of new charms into the game. You get one of these charms--the Astral Cookie--for free when you start the DLC. But you have to buy the three weapons and other two charms from Porkrind in the shop. In order to complete your arsenal, you need to get all the coins. There are 16 coins on Inkwell Isle IV. Here's where to find all of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary With Massive Rewards

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is kicking off its sixth anniversary with a number of substantial rewards. Players logging into the mobile RPG between now and August 24 can grab the Producer's Present, which rewards them with 12,000 Lapis--the in-game currency--a Master's Crown, NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Tickets, a 6th Anniversary Emblem, and more.
VIDEO GAMES

