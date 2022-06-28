ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit offering COVID vaccine appointments for kids 6 months and older

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnCTr_0gOLUFwB00

The City of Detroit announced Tuesday it is now offering COVID vaccine appointments for children 6 months up to 5 years old.

The move comes after the emergency use authorization from the federal Food & Drug Administration.

The pediatric doses (and booster doses for children ages 5-11 who are eligible) are available by appointment at two clinic locations:

  • Detroit Health Department                100 Mack Avenue                  M-F      8 AM – 6 PM
  • Northwest Activities Center               18100 Meyers                         M-F      10 AM – 6 PM

SAT      9 AM – 1 PM
“This is welcome news for our youngest Detroiters. The data proves the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and all variants. We know that young children and even babies can contract COVID-19, and vaccines reduce the severity of illness which keeps everyone safer,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer, in a press release. “I encourage parents to talk to their pediatrician or our clinicians if they have any questions. Please get vaccinated, get your booster and get tested if you have any symptoms. They are the best way to help prevent spreading COVID-19 to others.”

A full list of vaccination sites can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Detroit Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy