LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A 35-year-old woman is in jail after she allegedly robbed food from someone that picked it up from a local food pantry early Thursday evening. Lincoln Police say officers were called to the “F” Street Neighborhood Church at 13th and “F”, where a 78-year-old woman said she had just received a box of food from the FoodNet at the church, when she was approached by a man and a woman, later identified as Crystal Tennyson. Both suspects took the food from the woman.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO