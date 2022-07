Nearly 8 million Americans will receive their SSI payments today. The payments are worth up to $841. UBI payments of $500 per month for two years in Minnesota. The latest round of SSI payments will go out July 1, 2022. The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides financial support to those in need that are 65 or older, or are blind and disabled. You can apply online, at a local office or over the phone at 1-800-772-1213.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO