This spacious two bedroom, two full bath apartment is ideally located in the heart of Larchmont Village close to Metro-North and with easy access to shops, parks and restaurants. Located on the north side of the building looking toward Weaver Street, the apartment features a generous entry foyer, living room and dining area with newly refinished parquet floors, a wall of windows and a flexible layout that will easily accommodate a home office. Each of the two bedrooms have windows on two sides and generous closets. The primary en-suite b… MORE.

LARCHMONT, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO