Opinion: Planners need to be honest about what transit options San Diego will support

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
A passenger boards the Rapid 225 bus on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Chula Vista. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ San Diego retreats from ADU parking exemption, but only in coastal areas ” (June 21): As chair of Neighbors For A Better San Diego, I’d like to correct a misstatement in your otherwise informative article. NFABSD is not an “anti-ADU” group.

We have not objected to state laws that allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units.

But we do oppose granting additional ADUs or parking variances based on San Diego’s flawed Transit Priority Area (TPA) map.

Rather than adhere to the intent and letter of state law, which bases TPAs on reasonable access to transit and bus service that can get riders to their destinations, San Diego mislabels rapid buses as “Bus Rapid Transit” and includes prospective transit stops that could be decades into the future.

In failing to adhere to state law, San Diego will also fail to achieve the transit adoption and climate action goals of TPAs, not just for ADUs, but for other city zoning regulations, such as Complete Communities.

Geoffrey Hueter

Talmadge

