A former cargo handler was sentenced to a year in prison for stealing gold bars that had passed through LAX on its way from Australia to New York.Marlon Moody, 39, of South Los Angeles, was sentenced Monday to 12 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a fine of $7,500. He and a co-defendant, 36-year-old Brian Benson, also of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty last summer to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of an interstate or foreign shipment. Benson has since served a four-month prison sentence for his role in the theft.Moody and Benson had both worked...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO