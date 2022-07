It has been an eventful few weeks for Texas baseball. Pitching coach Sean Allen was fired the day after the Longhorns season ended, volunteer coach Troy Tulowitzki opted not to return for a 4th season and assistant Philip Miller was recently re-assigned to an off field role. David Pierce took the first step on Thursday in putting his staff together for the 2023 season with the reported hire of Steve Rodriguez as hitting coach.

