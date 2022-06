LINCOLN – Grant recipients of this year’s Statewide Grants Program through the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) were recently highlighted. According to a release, a total of 30 recipients from 27 communities across the state will receive grant funding totaling $25,000. These organizations include Crawford Historical Museum in the northwest corner of the state, to Howard County Historical Society in the middle, and Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project in the Southeast. The full list including more information about the 2022 grant recipient can be seen on the website.

