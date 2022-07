The Cartersville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Ms. Leah Penny was reported missing on June 22nd, 2022. She was last seen at the QuikTrip gas station at 1364 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville. According to Cartersville Police, Ms. Penny...

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO