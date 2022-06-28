ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tD7QS_0gOLRAdB00

June 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden attended the final session of the G7 summit in Germany on Tuesday before he left for Spain to take part in a NATO Summit there, which will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine and the alliance's road map over the next several years.

Before leaving Germany on Tuesday, Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At the meeting, all three leaders promised ongoing support for Ukrainian forces, which have been under constant Russian attack for more than four months.

The leaders also announced a new pledge of $5 billion to strengthen global food security. The United States will give more than half of that amount.

"$2 billion will go to help save lives through direct humanitarian interventions, and $760 million of that will be for sustainable near-term and medium-term food assistance to help enhance the resilience and productivity of food systems around the world, particularly in vulnerable regions," a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

At the NATO summit in Madrid, Biden is scheduled to attend a bilateral meeting with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. The two will focus on NATO-led support for Ukraine and other pressing matters, the White House said.

Other topics of discussion will include economic prosperity in Latin America and the Caribbean and Africa and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change and health security, the White House said in a statement.

Later Tuesday, Biden was scheduled to meet with Spain's King Felipe VI and attend a dinner for heads of state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqikJ_0gOLRAdB00
At the NATO summit in Spain, President Biden and other leaders are expected to explore a "strategic concept" for the alliance's plans over the next 10 years. File Photo by Toms Kalnins/EPA-EFE

All parties at the NATO summit will endorse a "strategic concept" that lays out the defensive alliance's goals over the next decade.

NATO has been a key player in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently decried the alliance's expansion eastward to include former Soviet-bloc states like Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Putin has also argued against Ukraine becoming a NATO member. Ukraine has expressed interest in joining, but presently has only an official working relationship with the group.

Sweden and Finland have applied for NATO membership and are expected to be admitted in the near future. Officials from both countries met with a Turkish delegation at NATO headquarters in Belgium on Monday to discuss the admissions.

Turkey has opposed membership for Sweden over the Nordic country's support for and association with Kurdish workers in the Scandinavian country. The Kurdish Workers' Party, also known as the PKK, is an oppositon group in Turkey and is classified as a terrorist group by many western nations, including Sweden. The PKK is mostly based in southern Turkey and northern Iraq.

Stockholm, however, has expressly said that it supports Kurdish workers in Sweden who are not part of the PKK. But Turkey claims that Swedish support has helped the dissident group.

Biden will meet on Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Spain to discuss the matter, the White House said. National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden and Erdogan will talk about U.S.-Turkey relations and the applications for Sweden and Finland. Sullivan also said that Biden will meet Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Admission to NATO requires unanimous support from all members. Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, has already blocked an attempt to fast-track the applications from Finland and Sweden. Ankara's grievances against Finland appear to be mainly due to its association with Sweden in their bid to join NATO.

"If Finland and Sweden want to join a security alliance they have to give up to their support to a terror organization (PKK) and not give refuge to them," former Turkish ambassador Hakki Akil said according to CNBC. "On the other hand they have also to accept Turkish requests of extradition of 30 terrorists, [which are] very specific cases."

Comments / 6

Fly The Flag
4d ago

Every time you turn around this guy is spending or pledging billions we don’t have

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Fighting raged as Russian troops intensified their offensive in parts of the hard-fought Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on Sunday, after Belarus announced its military had intercepted missiles fired by Kyiv's forces. - Belarus interception - The intense fighting came as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko accused Kyiv of "provoking" his country and said his army intercepted missiles fired at his country by Ukrainian forces "around three days ago".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Food Security#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nato#G7#French#British#Ukrainian#Russian#Spanish#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Iraq
CNN

Taliban labels Islamic State affiliate a 'false sect'

The Taliban has declared the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K a corrupt “sect” and forbidden Afghans from contact with it. “We call out to the nation that the seditious phenomenon called ISIS-K is void of today’s age and a false sect that spreads corruption in our Islamic country. It is forbidden to have any kind of help or relationship with them,” the Taliban said in a resolution on Saturday.
AFGHANISTAN
UPI News

Australian teen identifies 40 U.S. presidents in one minute

July 1 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager earned a third Guinness World Records title for her memory skills by correctly identifying 40 U.S. presidents in one minute. Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, previously broke the Guinness World Records for most Marvel characters identified in one minute (88) and most cartoon characters identified in one minute (102).
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

On This Day: 1 millionth Corvette rolls off line

July 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1776, the Second Continental Congress formally adopted a resolution for independence from Britain. In 1788, it was announced in the U.S. Congress that the new Constitution had been ratified by the required nine states, the ninth being New Hampshire. In...
GERMANY
UPI News

6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people

July 2 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran Saturday killed at least five people, injured dozens others and displaced people from their homes. More than a dozen aftershocks of up to 6.3-magnitude followed the first quake that hit the Sayeh Khosh and Bandar Khamir villages in the Hormozgan province in the early morning, according to the Seismological Center of Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, state news agency, IRNA reported.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy