We thought we’d start our Labor Day getaway with a trip to Lewistown and a visit to the Bear Gulch pictographic site. Montana COVID numbers were low in August, so it took a while to process the discovery that site would nevertheless be closed; that viewing centuries-old Native American art at an outdoor site, 20 […] The post The log cabin syndrome appeared first on Daily Montanan.

FORT BENTON, MT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO