Trumpism and GOP Abortion Rights Campaign Face Off in Alaska Primary
Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka challenges fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski, who has called for Congress to act following Roe v. Wade being...www.newsweek.com
Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka challenges fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski, who has called for Congress to act following Roe v. Wade being...www.newsweek.com
If a fetus were a person, IRS would have allowed an exemption for it. The government does not recognize the fetus as a person.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15