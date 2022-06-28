ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumpism and GOP Abortion Rights Campaign Face Off in Alaska Primary

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka challenges fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski, who has called for Congress to act following Roe v. Wade being...

humberto
4d ago

If a fetus were a person, IRS would have allowed an exemption for it. The government does not recognize the fetus as a person.

