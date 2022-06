CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Endless Mountains Adventure Race concluded early Sunday morning. (Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) The race wrapped up in Clarion, and podium finishers were First Place, Bend Racing (pictured above and below) finishing at 1:10:51:57 a.m. on Sunday, June 26; Second Place, Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, crossing the finishing line at 1:14:07:50 a.m. on Sunday; and Third Place, Rootstock Racing, trailing behind on Rib Mountain’s heels with a finishing time of 1:16:48:15 a.m.

