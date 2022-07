This week in TechREG, the debate about which regulator should oversee crypto assets continued with a former head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) suggesting that cryptocurrencies should be assessed as internet stocks. Gary Gensler, head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted bitcoin is a commodity but didn´t extend the same treatment to ethereum. The Federal Reserve delayed the implementation of some changes in the Fedwire Funds Services to allow banks more time to focus on the implementation of the real-time-payment network FedNow.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO