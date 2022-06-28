ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Larchmont

Kadeem Y. Marshall of Mount Vernon was hit and killed by a train near the Larchmont station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Metropolitan Transportation Police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a train in Westchester.

Kadeem Y. Marshall, age 22, of Mount Vernon, was hit and killed near the Larchmont train station around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to the MTA.

Marshall was reportedly standing on the tracks when he was hit, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

