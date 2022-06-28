ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larchmont, NY

ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Larchmont

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJsPO_0gOLOFa500
Kadeem Y. Marshall of Mount Vernon was hit and killed by a train near the Larchmont station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Metropolitan Transportation Police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a train in Westchester.

Kadeem Y. Marshall, age 22, of Mount Vernon, was hit and killed near the Larchmont train station around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to the MTA.

Marshall was reportedly standing on the tracks when he was hit, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

4 injured in Garden State Parkway crash

Four people were injured--two of them critically--when a driver spun out of control and hit the guardrail on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning. The single-car crash, near mile marker 120 on the northbound side of the parkway in Laurence Harbor, happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. The accident occurred near where the local and express lanes of the Garden State Parkway meet, the New Jersey State Police said.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Woman killed in hit-and-run near Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened on West Farms Road near the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 10 p.m. on Friday. According to police, a woman in her 30s was trying to cross the street when she was struck and killed. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Police believe the suspect was driving a white van.So far, there are no arrests. 
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larchmont, NY
City
Mount Vernon, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Good Samaritan at accident scene struck and killed

YONKERS – A Good Samaritan who stopped to help at an accident scene on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers was struck and killed Friday morning. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. after the driver of a 2016 Hyundai sedan traveling northbound lost control. The car struck a guiderail adjacent to the right lane, then crossed lanes and struck the center median. The vehicle came to rest back in the right lane facing in the wrong direction.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Arrest Bronx Man in Homicide Investigation

On July 1, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza announced the arrest of William PRYOR (22) of the Bronx, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. On March 3, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives responded to 284 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, NY on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, Police units found a male, later identified as Marquis Muniz (29) of Yonkers, NY, deceased in the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established and a homicide investigation was commenced.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported killed in multi-car crash in Interstate 84

LAKE CARMEL – Two people were killed late Friday night in a crash involving a number of vehicles on Interstate 84 in Lake Carmel, according to emergency services command reports. The accident occurred on the westbound highway. Emergency command also reported several other people were injured. EMS personnel were...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Station#Accident
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fatal Accident in Hudson Valley, New York Shuts Down Route 9

A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Greenburgh Crash

Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash on a Westchester roadway that left a person seriously injured. It happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, June 30 on the Sprain Brook Parkway.in Greenburgh near mile marker 4.2 just north of Jackson Avenue. It involved a 2019 Honda Civic, a 2014 Lincoln Navigator,...
Daily Voice

Serious NJ Turnpike Crash Investigated In Woodbridge: NJSP

New Jersey state troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on the NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge. The crash occurred at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 near Interchange 11 for the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. This is an active investigation and there are no additional...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
304K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy