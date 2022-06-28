ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

2023 LB prospect Samuel Omosigho announces commitment date

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
July could be Oklahoma’s most fruitful month in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Multiple OU targets have announced their decision dates and trimmed their lists.

One linebacker prospect out of the state of Texas is firmly within Oklahoma’s reach, and all that stands between OU and a commitment from four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho is the Florida Gators. Omosigho plans to make his decision known on Thursday.

Omosigho is a rangy athlete that plays both ways for his high school team. While his star rating may not reflect it, he is an elite athlete who could be a late bloomer turned star if he spends multiple years in a college strength and conditioning program.

At 6-foot-1 and just under 210 pounds, Omosigho has the horizontal quickness to match up in coverage, has the strength and power to rush the quarterback and can shed blocks to make plays in the running game.

With his commitment set for Thursday, Omosigho could become the second defensive player in as many months to join the Sooners 2023 class. Their last defensive commitment came from Virginia safety Kaleb Spencer in May.

Brandon Hall and linebackers’ coach Ted Roof have fought tooth and nail for Omosigho, who had multiple unofficial visits with Oklahoma before he even stepped foot on campus for his official.

Stay tuned to Sooners Wire as we plan to cover his commitment on Thursday as well.

