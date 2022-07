NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday. According to NYSP, the special enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and run through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. During the enforcement period, drivers should expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols.

