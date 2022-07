The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022 around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 5100 block of University Parkway (French Market Express) in reference to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Marquis Evans, 21, of Natchitoches, Daniel Williams, 23, of Creston and another individual suffering from gunshot wounds.

