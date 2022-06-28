ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Grassley calls on FBI to release briefing on pro-abortion group vandalism across the country

By KCRG Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing the FBI to investigate recent vandalism across the country by people he referred to as “pro-abortion extremists,” from before and after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling. “There have been at least 40 violent attacks on...

Radiantbaby
3d ago

I doubt anyone is 'pro-abortion'...It is about CHOICE...I would challenge those who claim to be pro-life to try on the label 'pro-birth' instead. It seems that after the child is born, those mothers and children that need a little extra help with food, shelter, and Healthcare seem to be left by the wayside during 'life'...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Vandalism#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Domestic Terrorism#Politics Federal#U S Supreme Court#Dobbs#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
