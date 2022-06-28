Sen. Grassley calls on FBI to release briefing on pro-abortion group vandalism across the country
By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
4 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing the FBI to investigate recent vandalism across the country by people he referred to as “pro-abortion extremists,” from before and after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling. “There have been at least 40 violent attacks on...
WASHINGTON — John Eastman, the former Trump lawyer who wrote memos arguing then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election, has dropped his lawsuit that tried to block the House Jan. 6 committee from getting his call logs. Eastman's lawyers said in a filing in U.S. District Court...
The US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade was a direct attack on women. It will result in countless deaths, especially among vulnerable women, and it set civil liberties in the United States back by half a century. Now, the court has made yet another devastating decision for humanity.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas has dimmed prospects for a quick appearance before congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, asking what they want from his client, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Ginni Thomas on June 16 expressed eagerness to speak with...
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said she is "absolutely confident" in blockbuster testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and that the January 6 committee welcomes information from the Secret Service related to the incidents Hutchinson described.
Iowa lawmakers joined this week in focusing attention on illegal immigration and the southern border, while also advocating for disaster aid, Farm Bill updates and a proposal to control prescription drug prices. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks proposed a resolution to direct the federal government to hand over materials for constructing the southern border wall to states […]
Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
MILLIONS of Americans can expect to see paper checks in their mailboxes this month. Most of the payments will be in the form of tax rebates, which aim to offset high inflation that’s negatively impacting Americans from food to gas. And the others act as stimulus checks, which are...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
Campaign for Republican Party's nomination for Kansas governor features Attorney General Derek Schmidt and recently arrested Kincaid resident Arlyn Briggs.
Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Cpl. Kenneth Ford was reported missing in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950. He was accounted for in September of 2019 through DNA analysis. Cpl. Ford is now returning home to Albia for burial, state officials said. Cpl. Kenneth...
Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
Primaries are underway in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado, New York, Utah and Nebraska. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard discusses the latest on how Democrats are spending millions to boost election deniers in the primary election in hopes of easier races for Democrats to win come November. National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki is at big board to break down if Republicans are right to expect a red wave.June 28, 2022.
Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
Citing an “immediate danger” to the public, state licensing officials have issued an emergency order restricting a Fort Dodge pharmacy’s ability to compound certain drugs for customers. According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Daniel Pharmacy of 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, has “had ample time to comply with applicable standards for compounding with hazardous […]
