Search continues for man who shot HPD officer

 4 days ago

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June.

Juvenile charged in Hartselle shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hartselle Police have charged a person in connection with a June shooting. According to police, one juvenile was injured when somebody shot into the vehicle they were in on June 23. That juvenile was treated for their injuries, described as minor, and released. A second...
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to rescue two teenagers that were lost in Hughes Cave. According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue....
Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue

According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped safely. Transgender laws take effect in schools. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new transgender laws are among the 63 laws...
Tennessee man arrested after shooting at police during standoff

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, Tennessee man is in jail on a litany of charges after he shot at police during a standoff on Thursday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a warrant at a home on Sarvis Branch Road near Estill Springs when Phillip Elliott barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to use tear gas on Elliott, but were met with gunfire. Deputies tried a second time to deploy tear gas, and were again met with gunfire.
Murder-suicide in Town Creek

According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. The new transgender laws are among the 63 laws that went into effect on July 1. Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. The officers found Darrious Marqua Smith at the residence...
Fentanyl, cocaine, long assault rifles found in Florence home search

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, scales, plastic bags and multiple long assault-type rifles. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, entry was made while executing a search warrant in the...
Homicide Investigation Underway in Florence

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. ON THURSDAY NIGHT AT APPROXIMATELY 9:15, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING AT 214 HOLT AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED DARRIOUS MARQUA SMITH WAS LOCATED WOUNDED. SMITH WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE WAS PRNOUNCED DECEASED. HIS DEATH HAS BEEN RULED A HOMICIDE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6583.
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Colby Sutton, 38, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle on Lawrence County 150 around 2:15 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
Nick Risner act went into effect July 1

The new transgender laws are among the 63 laws that went into effect on July 1. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped safely. Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. The officers found Darrious Marqua Smith...
Falkville woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County woman is facing a child homicide charge following the investigation of a stillborn child delivery at Madison Hospital in May. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant for chemical endangerment of a child with homicide on Faith Victoria Kemp, age 20 of Falkville, on Wednesday. Kemp was in the Morgan County Jail on other charges at the time.
