Fox analyst Gianno Caldwell blasts ‘soft-on-crime’ Chicago after brother’s slaying

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell blasted “soft-on-crime” policies in the wake of his brother’s murder in Chicago , saying living in the Windy City should not “come with a death sentence.”

Caldwell, 35, said he’s shattered in the aftermath of Friday’s shooting that killed Christian Beamon, 18, and wounded two others as they standing outside in the city’s Morgan Park section.

“He was literally just standing in front of the venue,” Caldwell told The Post. “And there’s three or four people out there who murdered him. We want them held to account.”

Caldwell grew up in Chicago with eight siblings, but said the city is unrecognizable from his childhood due to a diminished fear of consequences among criminals and a “soft-on-crime” approach by progressive prosecutors.

“Living in Chicago should not come with a death sentence, but it does for so many people,” Caldwell said. “What you’re seeing is black bodies littering the street. It used to be concentrated on the South Side of Chicago, but not anymore.”

Gianno Caldwell said his brother, Christian Beamon, 18, right, was a “bit of a comedian” who lived life to the fullest.
Gun-toting criminals simply do not fear being arrested or subsequent prosecution in the aftermath of the “defund the police” movement, Caldwell claimed.

“They fear no one,” he said. “People in Chicago don’t fear the police because they’ve realized they’re less likely to be captured and less likely to be prosecuted if they are.”

Caldwell, now based out of Miami, said he’s told another sibling to get out of the Windy City as fast as possible.

“I’m not about to experience this again,” Caldwell said. “We need to unhandcuff the police in Chicago and get rid of the soft-on-crime policies because it’s creating chaos in our cities.”

Chicago police said early Tuesday no arrests have been made. Some 50 spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, Caldwell said.
Chicago police said early Tuesday no arrests have been made after an unknown suspect opened fire and fled in a black sedan.

Fox News commentator Gianno Caldwell's younger brother shot dead in Chicago

Caldwell said he was told 50 spent shell casings were recovered from the shooting scene after multiple suspects got out of a vehicle and one started firing.

“I want justice for my baby brother Christian and for the [shooter] to face the weight of the law,” Caldwell said.

Crime in Chicago is up 34% overall this year compared to 2021, according to police statistics as of June 19 , the latest data available as of early Tuesday. Violent crime — including murder, criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and robbery — has increased 9.6% so far this year compared to last year, data shows.

Caldwell, meanwhile, said another brother of his was shot in Chicago in 2018, but survived. He doesn’t want to see tragedy needlessly strike his family again.

“Chicago has become unlivable for a large segment of the population,” he said. “We need to examine the soft-on-crime laws in Chicago and revise the approach so there’s less people dying.”

