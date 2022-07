I have learned to do something that I struggled to do in my younger years. I listen. For most of my life, I was on a pace to break all records or I thought I knew better than the speaker. It’s a simple case of ignorance. I could be quite ignorant, especially to my family. We laugh about it sometimes, but it’s pathetic really. Arrogant pride makes our ears cease to function.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO