CHILLICOTHE – Jacob Strobel tossed a complete game Saturday, Caleb Chance ripped a late RBI single, and Nevada took down Chillicothe 6-4 at Shaffer Park. Strobel’s only challenging inning was the third, where he gave up four hits and four runs. Including the final out of that inning, Strobel went on to retire 19 of the last 20 Mudcat hitters the rest of the way.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO