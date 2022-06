BROWNVILLE – The Town of Brownville is pleased to announce the addition of a first responder unit to our fire department that is now fully licensed and in-service. Over the last few years, the need for emergency medical responders has reached critical levels, compounded by the pandemic, with ambulance service providers experiencing an increase in call volume and a shortage of personnel. Brownville voters decided last fall to fund some start-up costs for the EMR program. Since then, department leaders and members have worked tirelessly on training, acquiring necessary equipment, coordinating with our community partners on response protocols and agreements and completing the necessary tasks for our State of Maine Non-Transporting EMS License.

