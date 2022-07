MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man finished his 40th Trinity Health Seaway Run over the weekend—and he’s in his 70s. Bill Karis says it was 40 years ago that he and a friend decided to sign up for a gym membership to get back in shape. That friend, he says, didn’t last more than a week, but after meeting a different group of workout buddies Karis was encouraged to sign up for the Seaway Run. The event was only in its second year.

