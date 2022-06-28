ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

onePULSE announces new executive director

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Deborah Bowie (onePULSE)

ORLANDO, Fla. — onePULSE announced that it has appointed a new executive director.

The nonprofit said it has selected Deborah Bowie to take on the role.

“Bowie joins onePULSE at an exciting and important time, with the foundation having recently embarked on a new three-year strategic plan and entering the next crucial phases of the final design, construction and operation of the National Pulse Memorial & Museum and Orlando Health Survivors Walk, with the goal to have the entire project completed by 2026,” a news release said.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Deborah as our Executive Director,” said Earl Crittenden, chairman of the onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees, and a member of the Executive Director Selection Committee that unanimously approved Bowie’s hiring. “Deborah’s depth of knowledge and breadth of experience, combined with her strategic vision, and unwavering dedication and passion, makes her uniquely qualified to lead onePULSE into this next stage of our journey to realize the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.”

onePULSE said Bowie’s sister was fatally shot in a triple homicide in Miramar in 1994.

“I, too, understand what it means to have to rebuild every aspect of who you are after such a life-changing tragedy. It is with this additional sense of purpose, and drawing on my own personal grief journey, that I will strive to continue the advancement of onePULSE’s incredible work,” Bowie said.

onePULSE said Barbara Poma, the founder, recently pivoted her focus to work on national fundraising efforts. She was also a member of the executive director selection committee.

“We are excited to bring Deborah on board as Executive Director of onePULSE,” Poma said. “Deborah is a dynamic, creative and skilled leader who brings to the role a wealth of relevant experience and expertise. We are confident that Deborah will help us continue to build upon the tremendous momentum we’ve established and propel our mission forward as we take the next steps towards the creation of the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.”

