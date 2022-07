ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ghosts and ghouls might be for Halloween, but these “GHOSTS” are for every day of the week — and one is heading to Altoona. To celebrate the number one rated new show, GHOSTS, CBS is taking over cities across the country and The Alberta Haynes Museum will be in Altoona, Haynes’ […]

ALTOONA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO