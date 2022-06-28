517 North D Street,

517 North D 5BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our huge 5BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio! This home has updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with...
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! One bedroom one bath apartment available in the Westwood area located at 2992 Woodrow Ave. New flooring throughout, secure building, on-site coin operated laundry facility, off-street parking, open floor plan with lots of closet space! Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $650 with $650 deposit.
Beautiful Covington 1-Bedroom with City Views - Available on a 6-month lease only. Welcome to "The Woodford" located on historic Greenup Street. This building was built in 1897 and is a true gem with it's Renaissance Revival- style architecture, handsome iron balconies on the North side and arched windows. Unit...
Spacious 1 bed/1bth-tree-lined street/nr Mariemont - Property Id: 895079. Quiet tree-lined street tucked between Madison Place and Mariemont. 1st floor apartment. Vintage kitchen with updated refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. Central air-conditioning. Hardwood floors. Coin-op laundry in lower level. Off street parking. PLEASE No smokers, No Pets-except fish, and 'good' credit. Water is included. Please only call or text, no emails for viewing. Avail August 12, 2022.
2-Bed/1-Bath Apartment in OTR - Located on the second floor of this renovated building sits a railroad-style 2-bedroom apartment located near local OTR favorites. Unit #5 offers wall-to-wall hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and dish disposal. Updated track lighting and ceiling fans are throughout the space and an updated shower and vanity in the bathroom.
DAYTON, Ohio — As Steve Naas got his first look at one of his newest purchases, the possibilities washed over him. In a few months, the now-uninhabitable house could be the home of a young family filling all four of its bedrooms with life, and potentially becoming homeowners for the first time.
Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
Lovely One Bedroom Apartment - This lovely first floor one bedroom apartment features carpeted Living Room and Bedroom. Large windows and Bedroom with bay window extension. Non functional fireplace in the Living Room. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage space. Refrigerator and Stove. Panty off the kitchen for storage of foods and other items. Front porch across the entire front and rear door access to yard. Access to the basement for storage. Back yard area. Garage and driveway is available for $50 extra per month. Water provided. www.tpropertiesllc.com No Section 8.
1st floor unit of two-family brick house. This unit has 1,300 sqft of living space which includes two bedrooms and one full bath. Harwood floors in bedrooms, living room and dining room. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, dining room and kitchen. Front and back door entry. The home is also monitored by ADT security cameras.
Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Milford - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. For all applications an average credit score of 625 for the household is required, along with 3X rent as household income to be considered. Our rental criteria can be viewed here: https://familyhomerentals.sharepoint.com/:b:/s/RentalScreeningCriteriaHostSite/EWMt0xnCbaxNisRDcQuQaL4B6gRMqZWT_mBlCLV6-UyD5g?e=KiLCJX.
Charming updated 2 Br, 1 Ba Single family residence with LOTS of character. NEW EVERYTHING!! Completely Remodeled with all modern appliances, Brand new flooring, OPEN CONCEPT kitchen with Eat-In Bar, Granite countertops, Updated bathroom, Porch and FENCED backyard, Large Walk-in Closets. Easy access to highway. Close to UC, Downtown, and Hospitals. APPLY NOW! Will not last!
Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Norwood! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom Apartments with Off Street Parking. Heat & Water Paid. Brand new remodel with new appliances! Multiple units are available. Convenient location to Oakley, Rookwood Hyde Park! Easy...
2 Family house; Unit 2 1bdrm on the first door. Quiet residential street, very family-oriented. A front entrance and back door leads to the Patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4830-morse-st-cincinnati-oh-unit-2/926705. Property Id 926705. Location. 4830 Morse St 2, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $900. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/28/2022. Listing...
Mariemont: Charming 2 bed 1 bath Apartment available for September! - Enjoy living in one of Cincinnati's most historic neighborhoods with endless charm. Completely renovated apartment in a historically significant area of Mariemont $1325 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay for electricity.
Local entrepreneur and seasoned clothier Cameron Mundon recently signed a lease for a street-level commercial space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s newly completed Willkommen development – a mixed-use, mixed-income project consisting of 16 historic rehabs and four new infill buildings scattered throughout four different project sites in Over-the-Rhine (OTR). Located at 1606 Race Street, Mundon believes his store, Fly by Nature, is situated perfectly among the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood.
Large Two Bedroom-Private Balcony (Some with a Wooded View) - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom units available (some wooded view still available). Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
bedroom 1 bath located in a well sought area of Cincinnati called Wyoming, close proximity highway!. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/33-euclid-ave-cincinnati-oh/926906. Property Id 926906. Location. 33 Euclid Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $795. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/28/2022. Listing ID. 77980145Source. Related The Xavier University Newswire Housing Listings.
Beautiful Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment waiting for you near downtown Cincinnati! - These beautifully renovated apartments offer the highest quality in luxury and craftsmanship for you at a great price. These long awaited for apartments have undergone a complete transformation with a full replacement and expansion of the Kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and out of the box new appliance sets! The spacious kitchen leads into an amazing living room with a great view in Cincinnati through our new energy efficient windows! The large bedroom leads into the bathroom with a spacious walk-in closet.
4310 Marival Dr, Mason, OH, 45040 - Property Id: 585755. This luxury townhome in Mason is now available for you to enjoy upscale living. Beautifully maintained townhome features 3 Finished Levels, Attached Garage with Private Entrance. Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Double Vanity, His/Hers Closets & Soaking Tub. Finished Lower Level Features a Wet Bar, Large Family Room Space & Great Storage. It has total 2 large bedrooms with attached full bath. Additional two half bath available (one in basement and one on level 1). This home has beautiful Kitchen with new floor & stainless steal appliances. Absolutely beautiful patio views & deck for you to relax! Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and fitness center located just few steps away. NOTE: Tenant pays ALL utilities. Renters insurance required by tenant. No pets allowed. Contact us today for more details.
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Three redevelopment projects in Over-the-Rhine and the West End landed Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits that will help create nearly 30 apartments, as well as commercial space. The Ohio Department of Development awarded a total of nearly $750,000 in tax credits to the three Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills early Wednesday. Crews responded to the 2100 block of Sinton Avenue just before 4 a.m. where they were met with a large volume of fire. There were also multiple reports of people trapped...
