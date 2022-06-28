ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Professional tennis player turns pro pickleball player

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDARBURG — There was no looking back once Gina Cilento, a professional tennis player of 27 years, tried pickleball for the first time. “I don’t care if I ever touch a tennis racket,” she said. Cedarburg resident Cilento is now an Association of Pickleball Players (APP)...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

DockHounds players from outside area share thoughts on Lake Country

OCONOMOWOC — The Enterprise sat down with three Lake Country DockHounds players to discuss their experiences in Lake Country. Tristen Carranza, Lamar Briggs and Gio Brusa aren’t from the area. They’ve never been to Lake Country, yet they found themselves planted here after signing with the DockHounds for the season.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ashippun sports history on display

ASHIPPUN — The Ashippun History Committee will have an exhibit on Town of Ashippun sports history at the Ashippun Firefighters' Picnic at Firemen's Park, N8345 Park St., on July 8 and July 9. The exhibit is, in large part, the history of baseball in Ashippun, but all other local...
ASHIPPUN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Johnny Manhattan’s wins Wine Spectator award

HUBERTUS — Johnny Manhattan’s received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards. According to the release, Johnny Manhattan’s is one of 3,169 restaurants nationwide that received an award from Wine Spectator. According to their website, Johnny Manhattan’s won their first Award of Excellence...
HUBERTUS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lake Country Picnic Company serving luxury picnics

WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Cedarburg, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Cedarburg, WI
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pop Up Beer Garden

Join Raised Grain for a Pop-Up Beer Garden. Bring your family, meet your friends, and enjoy our beautiful Wisconsin summer over a beer!. Event is 4 p.m. Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 at Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Homer-happy Hounds

OCONOMOWOC — With one strong, quick swing of the bat, Lamar Briggs stepped up to the plate and seized his opportunity to shine. Briggs, an aggressive, fleet-footed right fielder who hits in the No. 9 spot of the lineup, belted a hard-lining two-run home run over the centerfield fence in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Lake Country DockHounds defeated fierce, intra-state rival Milwaukee Milkmen 12-2 in a hot, humid American Association East Division showdown at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Thursday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Another successful year for Slinger baseball

The Slinger baseball team finished the season with a record of 12-14 on the year, and while the record was not the best, head coach Kamron Koplitz said that he thinks the season was a good year as he felt the team accomplished a lot. “I feel that we accomplished...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll University hosts free community camp for kids

WAUKESHA — Carroll University’s soccer program hosted its first-ever fundraiser Community Day Soccer Camp for Kids on Wednesday. Carroll University’s head women’s soccer coach Susie Foster and head men’s soccer coach Derek Marie brainstormed and planned a free soccer camp day to bring the community together. The camp promoted and accepted donations for the Jared Box Project, an initiative created to provide children in hospitals with toys, games and other fun activities.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Tennis Player#Us Open#Usa Pickleball
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Indians look to reload

The Kewaskum baseball team had a strong showing this season as the Indians finished the season with a record of 19-8 and was second in the East Central Conference. The season ended in a 3-2 loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the regional round. Head coach Mike Heisdorf said that overall he felt that the season went really well.
KEWASKUM, WI
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Coffee Shop to Close

Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary. Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page. The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Trail’s Edge Luxury Apartments in West Bend, WI are now move-in ready

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartment’s model unit is open for tours and applications; contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Philharmonic Concert

Celebrate America with American music that celebrates heritage and artistic achievements including: The Washington Post March, Fantasy on Yankee Doodle, and Symphonic Gershwin. Program begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30th at Les Paul Performance Center, 321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy