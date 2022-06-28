Your First Alert Forecast

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls, according to police. Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers on scene found the injured driver, who later was airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of injuries, police said.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO