Burlington, IA

Your First Alert Forecast

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

Rain Friday

Rain Friday
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

First Alert Forecast Friday PM 7/1: Holiday Weekend Forecast

First Alert Forecast Friday PM 7/1: Holiday Weekend Forecast
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Dry July 3rd

Dry July 3rd

There is a chance of rain on the 4th of July.
DAVENPORT, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Burlington, IA
KWQC

Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls, according to police. Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers on scene found the injured driver, who later was airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of injuries, police said.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

City offices, services closed for Independence Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Celebrating the July 4 holiday, cities in the surrounding districts close their offices and services. The City of Davenport office and public works center will be closed Monday. The police department’s front desk and records office also will be closed. The Park and Recreation administrative...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Late-night pizza run results in a stolen and totaled car

A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, June 30, 2022

06/29/22 – 12:19 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited David Leon Holmes II, 30, of Fort Madison, in the 4100 block of Avenue O, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. 06/29/22 – 7:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Carl Allan Peterson, 39, of Burlington, in...
FORT MADISON, IA
NewsBreak
Pizza
KWQC

After-dark Moonlight Chase in Eldridge returns on July 9

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The 37th Annual Moonlight Chase is Eastern Iowa’s most unique road race and pinnacle event during the annual Eldridge Summer Festival. Tabbitha Kramer discusses the fundraising run and the festival weekend. Live musical entertainment will be featured downtown on July 8 from 7-9 p.m. and July 9 from 5-7 p.m.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Free Admission through July at Figge Museum

Free Admission through July at Figge Museum
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison man and woman arrested on multiple drug charges

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Fort Madison man and woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 54-year-old Jerry Beames and 38-year-old Sherri Beames, both of Fort Madison, were both arrested Thursday, June 30th, in the 1700 block of 35th street in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Woman arrested in Keokuk home arson

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — A Keokuk woman is facing arson charges after a house fire in the 1300 block of Oak Street. The Keokuk Fire Department was called around 8 a.m. Sunday to a home fully involved with flames. Everyone made it out of the home. Thankfully, firefighters were...
KEOKUK, IA
KWQC

Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday

Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday

From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors.
DAVENPORT, IA

