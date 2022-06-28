Your First Alert Forecast

Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of man by Davenport officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’. The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A semi-truck became stuck under the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge on the Davenport side late Friday morning. Police on scene said around 10:30 that the semi was expected to be stuck for another 20 minutes. Police urged motorists driving from the Davenport side to Rock Island...
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of man by Davenport officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’. The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against...
There is a chance of rain on the 4th of July. Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of man by Davenport officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’. The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating 10 American Bully dogs stolen near the Bettendorf Public Library. According to police, they took a report on June 19, of three adults and seven puppy American Bullies nnnear the Bettendorf Public Library. If you have information about the stolen dogs, police...
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls, according to police. Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers on scene found the injured driver, who later was airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of injuries, police said.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Celebrating the July 4 holiday, cities in the surrounding districts close their offices and services. The City of Davenport office and public works center will be closed Monday. The police department’s front desk and records office also will be closed. The Park and Recreation administrative...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Days event is being held at Terry Adam’s Memorial Park on July 1 and 2. The event includes carnival rides, food vendors, and live music. There are also several local vendors selling shirts, art, and jewelry. One vendor says she prefers events away from...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Paige Lafary, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said...
06/29/22 – 12:19 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited David Leon Holmes II, 30, of Fort Madison, in the 4100 block of Avenue O, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. 06/29/22 – 7:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Carl Allan Peterson, 39, of Burlington, in...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office. “The evidence in this case shows that the use of force by Officer Catton was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,”...
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The 37th Annual Moonlight Chase is Eastern Iowa’s most unique road race and pinnacle event during the annual Eldridge Summer Festival. Tabbitha Kramer discusses the fundraising run and the festival weekend. Live musical entertainment will be featured downtown on July 8 from 7-9 p.m. and July 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Dr. Niral Tilala explains the different types, triggers and treatments for headaches. Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday. The drive-thru testing site at the Whiteside County Health Department will close early Thursday and remain closed until further notice. Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison.
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Fort Madison man and woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 54-year-old Jerry Beames and 38-year-old Sherri Beames, both of Fort Madison, were both arrested Thursday, June 30th, in the 1700 block of 35th street in Fort Madison.
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — A Keokuk woman is facing arson charges after a house fire in the 1300 block of Oak Street. The Keokuk Fire Department was called around 8 a.m. Sunday to a home fully involved with flames. Everyone made it out of the home. Thankfully, firefighters were...
From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors. Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Comments / 0