ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Child dies after being found unresponsive in car in Cullman County, two arrested

By Sumner Harrell
WTVCFOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested after a child died after being found unresponsive Monday morning, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the West Point...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Etowah County Man Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg PD

Leesburg Police Officers arrested an Etowah County man on drug charges overnight – 37 year old Ben Tames of Gadsden – was jailed on charges of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and DUI/Alcohol. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center just prior to...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Imperial Inn employee among five arrested in latest bust

This incident comes amid a pending lawsuit filed by the City of Haleyville against the motel, citing the property has become a nuisance due to its condition and frequent drug-related activity and should be closed. “It’s the biggest multiple-room bust we’ve made,” stated Police Chief Rodney Lewis. “It was made...
HALEYVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
County
Cullman County, AL
City
West Point, AL
CBS 42

Homeless man killed in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old homeless man was killed in a June 27 Birmingham homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the man, Benjamin Lee Doaks, sustained blunt force injuries during an assault on 6th Place North. Doaks was pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m. following the assault. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gentry
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 28-29, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 28-29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 27 criminal mischief; Cullman Village apartments; Ward Ave. SW; damaged property; $350domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 2nd Ave. SWcounterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 1st degree; person; Butler St. NW; ’99 Jeep; $5,000leaving scene of accident; person; Cherokee Ave. SW; damage to ’15 Chev. Spark; $500 Arrests June 27 Barber, Dakota J; 31 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hudson, Kevin; 46 utility diversiontheft of services – 2nd degreecriminal mischief – 3rd degree Rockwell Jr., Vinton E; 34 FTA – expired tag June 28 Ballard, Austin T; 25 FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreeFTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – expired tagFTA – driving without licenseFTA – DUIFTA – driving while revokedFTA – insurance violation Brenner, Joshua W; 41 domestic violence – 3rd degreecriminal mischief Carter, Kenneth S; 40 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Dean, Mary E; 35 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree McKinnon, Roger K; 24 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Accident
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners suspended a Decatur-based doctor’s medical license on June 16 for his connection to the overdose death of a woman. According to court documents, Sammy Becdach had his license suspended for prescribing controlled substances for reasons other than medical...
wvtm13.com

Two hospitalized after boating accident on Logan Martin Lake

Ala. — Two people are hospitalized after a boating accident on Logan Martin Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a bow-rider towing passengers on an inner tube collided into a small island on the lake after the operator lost control of the boat around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. A WVTM 13 viewer who sent in video of the beached boat said the accident occurred near Pirates Island.
LOGAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Physical Altercation Leads to Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) responded to a physical altercation at a motel on Highway 71 South. A male suspect was holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand when deputies arrived. The male and his wife, Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, were fighting when she stabbed him with the scissors.
DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed yesterday on the intestate after her vehicle rear-ended a utility trailer. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 37-year-old Chalon Jumese Hinton struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a truck that had come to a stop due to traffic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed in a car crash outside Childersburg Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was killed when their Dodge Ram left the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 p.m. The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge Road, two miles east of Childersburg. The […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy