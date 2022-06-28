Child dies after being found unresponsive in car in Cullman County, two arrested

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 28-29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 27
criminal mischief; Cullman Village apartments; Ward Ave. SW; damaged property; $350domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 2nd Ave. SWcounterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW
June 28
theft of property – 1st degree; person; Butler St. NW; ’99 Jeep; $5,000leaving scene of accident; person; Cherokee Ave. SW; damage to ’15 Chev. Spark; $500
Arrests
June 27
Barber, Dakota J; 31
unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Hudson, Kevin; 46
utility diversiontheft of services – 2nd degreecriminal mischief – 3rd degree
Rockwell Jr., Vinton E; 34
FTA – expired tag
June 28
Ballard, Austin T; 25
FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreeFTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – expired tagFTA – driving without licenseFTA – DUIFTA – driving while revokedFTA – insurance violation
Brenner, Joshua W; 41
domestic violence – 3rd degreecriminal mischief
Carter, Kenneth S; 40
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Dean, Mary E; 35
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
McKinnon, Roger K; 24
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
