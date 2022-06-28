Child dies after being found unresponsive in car in Cullman County, two arrested

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 28-29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 27 criminal mischief; Cullman Village apartments; Ward Ave. SW; damaged property; $350domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 2nd Ave. SWcounterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 1st degree; person; Butler St. NW; ’99 Jeep; $5,000leaving scene of accident; person; Cherokee Ave. SW; damage to ’15 Chev. Spark; $500 Arrests June 27 Barber, Dakota J; 31 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hudson, Kevin; 46 utility diversiontheft of services – 2nd degreecriminal mischief – 3rd degree Rockwell Jr., Vinton E; 34 FTA – expired tag June 28 Ballard, Austin T; 25 FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreeFTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – expired tagFTA – driving without licenseFTA – DUIFTA – driving while revokedFTA – insurance violation Brenner, Joshua W; 41 domestic violence – 3rd degreecriminal mischief Carter, Kenneth S; 40 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Dean, Mary E; 35 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree McKinnon, Roger K; 24 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO