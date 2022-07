Members of the Tomball Fire Department and Chief Joe Sykora (far right) break ground on Station No. 4 on June 27. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Tomball and Harris County Emergency Services District No. 15 broke ground on Tomball Fire Department Station No. 4 during a ceremony June 27. Station No. 4, to be located at 10333 Mahaffey Road, Tomball, will help reduce response times to emergency calls in the eastern part of Tomball's extraterritorial jurisdiction—the area just outside the city limits—Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora said during the June 27 event.

