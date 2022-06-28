ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Conversation and Canvass Tour’: Dayton mayor to meet with neighborhoods

By Katie Shatsby
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will be beginning a series of neighborhood visits on Tuesday.

According to the City of Dayton, Mims will be launching his 2022 “Conversation and Canvass Tour” on Tuesday, June 28 at a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

“I am looking forward to meeting with Dayton residents to discuss issues and opportunities,” said Mims.

