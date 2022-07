A popular Denver e-bike rebate program that reached capacity just 19 days after launching in the spring will soon be back, offering vouchers worth up to $1,700. The city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency says up to 2,000 rebates will be available when applications open online at 8 a.m. July 11, according to a news release. The office has plans to make more of the climate tax-funded vouchers available each month for the rest of the year, helping more residents purchase electric-assist bicycles.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO