Pool Closed for Repairs in Pump Room

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Beginning in February, the boat ramps, Captain Ed Lanni T-Dock, day slips, and boat parking at Lee Wenner Park were closed for a large dredging and restoration project which was funded through grants from the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND). The project...
Indian River County is planning its first Sneak Peek Tour at the Historic Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. The 1-mile walking tour will begin at 9:00 am on July 30th, 2022. A Volunteer Planting effort will follow immediately after the tour. So anyone interested in helping install native plants is welcome to join.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brightline has extended the road closure at Sarno Road and the railroad crossing until July 8 at 7 p.m. Eastbound Sarno Road traffic will be directed to travel north on Apollo Blvd. to Eau Gallie Blvd., travel east on Eau Gallie Blvd. to U.S. 1 and travel south on U.S. 1 to Sarno Road.
The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel have responded to the scene of crash on I-95 north near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay. Officials have temporarily blocked all northbound lanes. The crash was reported around 1:18 p.m. Stay tuned to Space Coast...
Central Floridians can choose from a multitude of options to observe the Independence Day weekend — ranging from theme park events and special presentations at some local resorts, to community-based celebrations. Events are spread throughout the weekend so they can even go to multiple events. For Central Floridians looking...
Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Rising mortgage interest rates, high inflation, and still-tight inventory levels were factors influencing Brevard’s housing market in May, with fewer closed sales compared to a year ago. “Inventory has remained at a very low level for some time, which means we’re still deep in...
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Everyone in Brevard County, from residents to our Zoo staff, needs to be prepared for the possibility of a hurricane by the start of hurricane season. Before the Storm. All our departments update their hurricane plans each year. The Zoo’s overall plan...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Members of the public have the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind 1968 L89 Chevrolet Chevelle to benefit Brevard Zoo and the future Aquarium. The car, which was originally one of seven, is now the last one of its kind known to exist. “Matthew and Laura...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More change is coming to the U.S. 192 corridor in Kissimmee where dozens of motels sit just around the corner from Disney World. Last week, WESH 2 News reported that the Magic Castle Inn and Suites were sold without notice and the tenants were abruptly kicked out. Some are occupied by tourists and others are occupied by long-term tenants who call Osceola County home.
Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday. The rocket will carry a satellite for TV and radio services. SpaceX plans to launch the rocket at 5:04 p.m. Channel 9 will show the launch on-air and online...
Metal roofing provides residential and commercial building owners with the quality and durability they deserve for their buildings. The metal structures can withstand various harsh weather conditions that the buildings get exposed to and require excellent installation and maintenance to achieve the objective of their installation. Melbourne, FL – DC...
ORLANDO, Fla. — For those who like to travel and have a passion for interacting with people, there might be a job for you. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a local hiring event today at the Sheraton Vistana Villages. There will be a $1,000 sign-on bonus for a variety...
SHARPES, Fla. — A bystander ran into a burning house in Brevard County earlier Wednesday morning to warn the family inside. The fire quickly ripped through their mobile home on Chestnut Drive in Sharpes. A family with children was living there. A county official told WESH 2 News that...
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – United Launch Alliance is preparing for the launch of an Atlas V rocket Thursday evening. The rocket is expected to launch from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6 p.m. on Thursday. [TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney...
One of Florida’s fastest growing private air charter service is seeking qualified captains and first officers as the company expands its fleet. SpeedBird, a division of The HeliTeam, offers a pilot-first culture with best-in-class compensation and benefits for experienced flight teams. The company says pilots enjoy an unrivaled work-life...
