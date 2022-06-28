Pool Closed for Repairs in Pump Room

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More change is coming to the U.S. 192 corridor in Kissimmee where dozens of motels sit just around the corner from Disney World. Last week, WESH 2 News reported that the Magic Castle Inn and Suites were sold without notice and the tenants were abruptly kicked out. Some are occupied by tourists and others are occupied by long-term tenants who call Osceola County home.

