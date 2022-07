RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager are seeking to dismiss the murder charge by arguing he can’t be tried in Lyon County because she was killed in Churchill County. Troy Driver’s lawyers filed the motion to dismiss Wednesday in justice court in Lyon County. Driver is scheduled to appear there Tuesday on first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges in the March death of Naomi Irion. They cite a Nevada Supreme Court ruling that forced separate prosecutions of an immigrant who eventually pleaded guilty to four murders in two counties. They say evidence shows Irion was killed in Churchill County where her body was found.

