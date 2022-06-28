Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Humiliated' Following Platinum Jubilee Attendance? Unture!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly experienced "humiliation" after joining the British Royal Family to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. But, sources later clarified the matter, debunking the whole narrative.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reuters

Express UK released a report on what went down, detailing the allegations surrounding the former working royals. As explained, it had something to do with the supposed "snub" of the British Royal Family toward the Sussexes.

A source told National Enquirer that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were totally humiliated." While the rest of the royals allegedly snubbed the pair, "the worst blow" was with the British Monarch.