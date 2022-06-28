ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Humiliated' Following Platinum Jubilee Attendance? Unture!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly experienced "humiliation" after joining the British Royal Family to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. But, sources later clarified the matter, debunking the whole narrative.

Meghan Markle, Prince HarryReuters

Express UK released a report on what went down, detailing the allegations surrounding the former working royals. As explained, it had something to do with the supposed "snub" of the British Royal Family toward the Sussexes.

A source told National Enquirer that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were totally humiliated." While the rest of the royals allegedly snubbed the pair, "the worst blow" was with the British Monarch.

Comments / 6

Maria
4d ago

If nutmeg was smart she should be an asset to her husband and him becoming the best supporter of his brother I’m sure it would have been so much better than what they are now. Everyone is starting to stay away from them they thought the elites would revere them, but the elites eat their own at some point

Cathy Rose
4d ago

Thought they wanted out of the lime light? Just go far away.

Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters. Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Will Need to Return to the Royal Family to “Relieve Pressure” Off Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Last weekend was the first time we had seen a Buckingham Palace balcony moment since 2019—pre-pandemic and, well, pre-a lot of things. At the last Trooping the Colour before COVID-19 struck our world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very much still working royals, as was Prince Andrew. Prince Philip was still alive, and the Buckingham Palace balcony was full, packed to the brim with the Queen and her entire family.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
