BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While many of us are celebrating the Fourth of July, the celebrations are not welcomed by everyone. Fireworks are an essential element of the Fourth of July, and while they are exciting for us people to watch, the flashy entertainment can cause our pets at home to stress out. LSU’s Associate Professor Doctor Nancy Welborn said the element of surprise is just one of the reasons why our furry friends become upset.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO