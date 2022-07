Governor Kathy Hochul announced one of the largest land returns ever in U.S. history, which is happening right here in Onondaga County. More than 1,000 acres of land in the Tully Valley will be returned to Onondaga Nation to create a wildlife and brook trout sanctuary. The land is located in the area of I-81 and Route 80 in the towns of Tully and Lafayette.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO