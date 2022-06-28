Marshalltown City Council Considers Ordinance Designed to Better Safeguard Business Owners From Theft While Also Recovering Any Losses Incurred During Actual Theft Cases

The Des Moines City Council will consider a proposal in July to build 38 townhouses on the former site of an auto glass company at 1200 Keosauqua Way.Why it matters: The site is along a busy entryway into downtown that has been vacant for years. A number of other developments in the area are also reshaping the gateway.Catch up fast: QuickTrip announced plans in 2016 to construct a new store at the location. But there were concerns about traffic and questions about whether a third convenience store was needed in the same quarter-mile stretch along Keo.QuickTrip won an appeal before...

